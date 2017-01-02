‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and students from Ka’ala Elementary School stand together next to an Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) during the school’s career day event at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers interacted with the students by talking about Army life, what they do and the kind of equipment they use while out in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

