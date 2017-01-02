(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students [Image 2 of 6]

    ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and students from Ka’ala Elementary School stand together next to an Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) during the school’s career day event at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers interacted with the students by talking about Army life, what they do and the kind of equipment they use while out in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3174613
    VIRIN: 170201-A-EL056-002
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

