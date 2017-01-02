‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

Staff Sgt. Tyler Robinson, a platoon sergeant assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, lets a student speak into a radio handset at Ka’ala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Robinson was one of a dozen Soldiers at the school’s career day discussing and showing what the Army is like to the students. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

