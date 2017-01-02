(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Raiders' delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

    ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    First Lt. Colin Hauer, signal officer assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helps put on an Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) on a school child at Ka’ala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Hauer was one of a dozen Soldiers at the school’s career day discussing and showing what the Army is like to the students. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3174610
    VIRIN: 170201-A-EL056-004
    Resolution: 5193x3453
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

    25th Infantry Division

