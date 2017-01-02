‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

First Lt. Colin Hauer, signal officer assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helps put on an Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) on a school child at Ka’ala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Hauer was one of a dozen Soldiers at the school’s career day discussing and showing what the Army is like to the students. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

