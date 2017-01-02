Staff Sgt. Wesley Lefavour, a section leader assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives a ti leaf lei from a student at Ka’ala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Lefavour described Army life, and let students to wear the Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) and Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) during the school’s career day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:09 Photo ID: 3174604 VIRIN: 170201-A-EL056-006 Resolution: 5700x3790 Size: 1.86 MB Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.