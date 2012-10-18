NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 10, 2017) Master Chief Logistics Specialist Gregory Yelverton, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his certificate of retirement from Cmdr. Julie Treanor, Ford’s supply officer, during his retirement ceremony at Vista Point. Yelverton served 30 years in the Navy and was Ford’s Supply Department Leading Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2012 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:06 Photo ID: 3174580 VIRIN: 170210-N-WC455-0148 Resolution: 4274x3053 Size: 1.35 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Chief Yelverton Retirement [Image 1 of 27], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.