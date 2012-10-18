(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Master Chief Yelverton Retirement [Image 1 of 27]

    Master Chief Yelverton Retirement

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2012

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Murray 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 10, 2017) Master Chief Logistics Specialist Gregory Yelverton, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his certificate of retirement from Cmdr. Julie Treanor, Ford’s supply officer, during his retirement ceremony at Vista Point. Yelverton served 30 years in the Navy and was Ford’s Supply Department Leading Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2012
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:06
    Photo ID: 3174580
    VIRIN: 170210-N-WC455-0148
    Resolution: 4274x3053
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Yelverton Retirement [Image 1 of 27], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Master Chief Yelverton Retirement
    Master Chief Yelverton Retirement
    Master Chief Yelverton Retirement
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Captain's Call
    Flight Deck Drill
    Flight Deck Drills
    Commissioning
    Commissioning
    Commissioning
    Commissioning
    Commissioning
    Ford Commissioning
    Search and Rescue
    Search and Rescue
    Search and Rescue
    Search and Rescue
    Search and Rescue
    SAR Swimmer Training/Evaluations
    SAR Swimmer Training/Evaluations
    SAR Swimmer Training/Evaluations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Supply
    Logistics Specialist
    LS
    Navy
    Sailors
    Norfolk
    Retirement
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT