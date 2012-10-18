Master Chief Yelverton Retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 10, 2017) Master Chief Logistics Specialist Gregory Yelverton, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives an American flag during the passing of the flag at his retirement ceremony at Vista Point. Yelverton served 30 years in the Navy and was Ford’s Supply Department Leading Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

