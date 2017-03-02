NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - (Feb. 3, 2017) Capt. Richard McCormack, Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, addresses the crew during a captain's call in the hangar bay. This captain's call was held to present awards to Ford Sailors and congratulate the crew on their hard work during a recent fast cruise in preparation for crew certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan L. Pankau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:06 Photo ID: 3174575 VIRIN: 170203-N-CV877-0059 Resolution: 4662x3108 Size: 1.73 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain's Call [Image 1 of 27], by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.