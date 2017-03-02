NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - (Feb. 3, 2017) Capt. Richard McCormack, Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, addresses the crew during a captain's call in the hangar bay. This captain's call was held to present awards to Ford Sailors and congratulate the crew on their hard work during a recent fast cruise in preparation for crew certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan L. Pankau)
Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 19:06
