    Captain's Call [Image 5 of 27]

    Captain's Call

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Pankau 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - (Feb. 3, 2017) Capt. Richard McCormack, Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, addresses the crew during a captain's call in the hangar bay. This captain's call was held to present awards to Ford Sailors and congratulate the crew on their hard work during a recent fast cruise in preparation for crew certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan L. Pankau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:06
    Photo ID: 3174573
    VIRIN: 170203-N-CV877-0028
    Resolution: 4313x2875
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain's Call [Image 1 of 27], by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Captain's Call

