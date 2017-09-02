WBAMC employs state-of-the-art knee implant for first time in DoD

(From left) Maj. E’Stephan Garcia, orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Col. Mark Pallis, chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, WBAMC, and Capt. Marina Rodriguez, a third year resident with WBAMC’s Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program, prepare a new implant, a membrane with autologous cultured chondrocytes (healthy cartilage cells), for the first knee cartilage surgery of its type in the Department of Defense at WBAMC, Feb. 9. The implant provides patients with knee cartilage defects, faster treatments, reduced impact, and an additional treatment option for injuries which previously may have only been treated with total or partial knee replacement.

