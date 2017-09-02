WBAMC employs state-of-the-art knee implant for first time in DoD

The first knee cartilage surgery using a new implant, a membrane with autologous cultured chondrocyte (healthy cartilage cells), in the Department of Defense is performed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Feb. 9. The implant provides patients with knee cartilage defects, faster treatments, reduced impact, and an additional treatment option for injuries which previously may have only been treated with total or partial knee replacement.

