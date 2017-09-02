WBAMC employs state-of-the-art knee implant for first time in DoD

Capt. Marina Rodriguez (left), a third year resident with William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Residency Program, and Col. Mark Pallis (right), chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, WBAMC, assist Maj. E’Stephan Garcia, orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon, during the first knee cartilage surgery of its type in the Department of Defense at WBAMC, Feb. 9. A new implant, a membrane with autologous cultured chondrocytes (healthy cartilage cells), was utilized in the surgery. The implant provides patients with knee cartilage defects, faster treatments, reduced impact, and an additional treatment option for injuries which previously may have only been treated with total or partial knee replacement.

