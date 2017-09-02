(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WBAMC employs state-of-the-art knee implant for first time in DoD [Image 4 of 7]

    WBAMC employs state-of-the-art knee implant for first time in DoD

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    The first knee cartilage surgery using a new implant, a membrane with autologous cultured chondrocyte (healthy cartilage cells), in the Department of Defense is performed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Feb. 9. The implant provides patients with knee cartilage defects, faster treatments, reduced impact, and an additional treatment option for injuries which previously may have only been treated with total or partial knee replacement.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC employs state-of-the-art knee implant for first time in DoD [Image 1 of 7], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

