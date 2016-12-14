U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Howard, 633rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works as the handler for Rony, a 633rd SFS MWD at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 14, 2016. For 9 months, Howard and Rony have been a working as a MWD team, conducting patrols and detecting explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 10:43 Photo ID: 3173127 VIRIN: 161214-F-XK411-016 Resolution: 6468x4317 Size: 19.46 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD: Powering through new partnership [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.