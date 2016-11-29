U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Howard, 633rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rewards Rony, a 633rd SFS MWD, after finding an explosive training aid at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 29, 2016. During the training, the canine and handler search rooms to find simulated explosive threats to prepare for real-world incidences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2016 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 10:43 Photo ID: 3173124 VIRIN: 161129-F-XK411-020 Resolution: 5619x3750 Size: 18.43 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD: Powering through new partnership [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.