U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Howard, 633rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, rewards Rony, a 633rd SFS MWD, after finding an explosive training aid at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Nov. 29, 2016. During the training, the canine and handler search rooms to find simulated explosive threats to prepare for real-world incidences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)
This work, MWD: Powering through new partnership [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
