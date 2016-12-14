(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWD: Powering through new partnership

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Howard, 633rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works as MWD team with Rony, a 633rd SFS MWD at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 14, 2016. MWD teams provide a unique ability to the 633rd SFS, depending on the team’s training, to detect explosives, narcotics, or people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 10:43
    Photo ID: 3173125
    VIRIN: 161214-F-XK411-008
    Resolution: 2694x4036
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD: Powering through new partnership [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Langley AFB
    Air Force
    FT Eustis
    1st fighter wing
    JBLE
    633

