MWD: Powering through new partnership

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Howard, 633rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works as MWD team with Rony, a 633rd SFS MWD at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 14, 2016. MWD teams provide a unique ability to the 633rd SFS, depending on the team’s training, to detect explosives, narcotics, or people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Biese)

