Capt. Jonathan Martin, 334th Fighter Squadron pilot instructor, embraces Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain, a seven-year-old girl recently diagnosed with leukemia, during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Alexis toured the fighter squadron, sat in an F-15E Strike Eagle and received memorabilia and gifts during her visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 09:53 Photo ID: 3173064 VIRIN: 170215-F-NW306-0238 Resolution: 1032x688 Size: 150.39 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.