    Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4]

    Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman Miranda Loera 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Capt. Jonathan Martin, 334th Fighter Squadron pilot instructor, embraces Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain, a seven-year-old girl recently diagnosed with leukemia, during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Alexis toured the fighter squadron, sat in an F-15E Strike Eagle and received memorabilia and gifts during her visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

