Capt. Jonathan Martin, 334th Fighter Squadron pilot instructor, embraces Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain, a seven-year-old girl recently diagnosed with leukemia, during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Alexis toured the fighter squadron, sat in an F-15E Strike Eagle and received memorabilia and gifts during her visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 09:53
|Photo ID:
|3173064
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-NW306-0238
|Resolution:
|1032x688
|Size:
|150.39 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Girl "crushes" illness, becomes pilot for a day
