    Girl "crushes" illness, becomes pilot for a day

    Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman Miranda Loera 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain tries on her helmet and flight suit during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. This event provides children with serious or chronic medical conditions, and their families with the opportunity to be a guest of the 4th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pilot for a day
    SJAFB
    334FS

