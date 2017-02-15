Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain tries on her helmet and flight suit during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. This event provides children with serious or chronic medical conditions, and their families with the opportunity to be a guest of the 4th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 09:53 Photo ID: 3173061 VIRIN: 170215-F-NW306-0056 Resolution: 873x582 Size: 98.97 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.