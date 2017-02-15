Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain tries on her helmet and flight suit during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. This event provides children with serious or chronic medical conditions, and their families with the opportunity to be a guest of the 4th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 09:53
|Photo ID:
|3173061
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-NW306-0056
|Resolution:
|873x582
|Size:
|98.97 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day
LEAVE A COMMENT