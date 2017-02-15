Capt. Andrew Lawler, 334th Fighter Squadron pilot instructor, shows Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain, distinguished visitor diagnosed with leukemia, the many functions of the F-15E Strike Eagle during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Lawler and Capt. Jonathan Martin, 334th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle instructor pilots, accompanied Crusher throughout the day, answering questions and ensuring she and her family had a memorable experience at Seymour Johnson AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 09:53 Photo ID: 3173062 VIRIN: 170215-F-NW306-0131 Resolution: 1196x797 Size: 208.95 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.