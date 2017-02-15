Capt. Andrew Lawler, 334th Fighter Squadron pilot instructor, shows Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain, distinguished visitor diagnosed with leukemia, the many functions of the F-15E Strike Eagle during a Pilot for a Day program event, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Lawler and Capt. Jonathan Martin, 334th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle instructor pilots, accompanied Crusher throughout the day, answering questions and ensuring she and her family had a memorable experience at Seymour Johnson AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 09:53
|Photo ID:
|3173062
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-NW306-0131
|Resolution:
|1196x797
|Size:
|208.95 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day
LEAVE A COMMENT