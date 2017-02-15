Alexis “Crusher” Chamberlain, seven-year-old leukemia patient, was chosen to spend a day as an honorary fighter pilot with the 334th Fighter Squadron, Feb. 15, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. “Crusher” said this was the first time she saw an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft in person, but that her favorite part of the visit was the 334th FS coins she received. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 09:53 Photo ID: 3173063 VIRIN: 170215-F-NW306-0228 Resolution: 1218x812 Size: 212.38 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Girl “crushes” illness, becomes pilot for a day [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.