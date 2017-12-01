A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard points out hourly averages of the three different systems that are at work at the Maine Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. Since installing their combined heat and power system the overall reliance on outside energy sources has decreased significantly.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:24 Photo ID: 3172942 VIRIN: 170112-Z-SC231-021 Resolution: 3693x2458 Size: 5.19 MB Location: BANGOR, ME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.