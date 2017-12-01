(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4]

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard points out hourly averages of the three different systems that are at work at the Maine Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. Since installing their combined heat and power system the overall reliance on outside energy sources has decreased significantly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:24
    Photo ID: 3172942
    VIRIN: 170112-Z-SC231-021
    Resolution: 3693x2458
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    TAGS

    Energy
    resources
    Environment
    Aviation
    Maine Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT