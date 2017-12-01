A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard takes a thermal image of the intakes and returns for the combined heat and power system at the Maine Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. The award-winning system has already saved the MEARNG $60,000 in heating and electric costs, but Ballard and his team say they are always looking to improve efficiency.
This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
