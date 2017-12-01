(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 2 of 4]

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard takes a thermal image of the intakes and returns for the combined heat and power system at the Maine Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. The award-winning system has already saved the MEARNG $60,000 in heating and electric costs, but Ballard and his team say they are always looking to improve efficiency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:24
    Photo ID: 3172936
    VIRIN: 170112-Z-SC231-015
    Resolution: 2862x1908
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    TAGS

    engineers
    resources
    aviation
    maine army national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT