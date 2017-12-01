Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard takes a thermal image of the intakes and returns for the combined heat and power system at the Maine Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. The award-winning system has already saved the MEARNG $60,000 in heating and electric costs, but Ballard and his team say they are always looking to improve efficiency.

