A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard points out some of the engine details of the award-winning combined heat and power system at the Maine Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. “This is a wonderful machine,” said Ballard. “This system produces electricity we don’t have to pay for, and heat we don’t have to pay for.”
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 08:24
|Photo ID:
|3172935
|VIRIN:
|170112-Z-SC231-010
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
LEAVE A COMMENT