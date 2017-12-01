(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 3 of 4]

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard points out some of the engine details of the award-winning combined heat and power system at the Maine Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. “This is a wonderful machine,” said Ballard. “This system produces electricity we don’t have to pay for, and heat we don’t have to pay for.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:24
    Photo ID: 3172935
    VIRIN: 170112-Z-SC231-010
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award
    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award

    TAGS

    engineers
    environmental
    resources
    aviation
    Maine Army National Guard
    energy and power

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT