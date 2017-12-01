A.J. Ballard, the energy manager for the Maine Army National Guard points out some of the engine details of the award-winning combined heat and power system at the Maine Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Bangor, Maine. “This is a wonderful machine,” said Ballard. “This system produces electricity we don’t have to pay for, and heat we don’t have to pay for.”

Date Taken: 01.12.2017
Location: BANGOR, ME, US
This work, Maine Engineering Team Innovations Lead to National Award, by SSG Angela Parady