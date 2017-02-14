(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief [Image 1 of 6]

    Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170214-N-JH293-038 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) Military personnel from the United States, Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Korea, and Australia hold hands to signal the start of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 02:17
    Photo ID: 3172557
    VIRIN: 170214-N-JH293-038
    Resolution: 6402x4268
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief
    Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief
    Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief
    Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017
    Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017
    Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Cobra Gold
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    ESG
    NBU 7
    VMM 262
    #CobraGold
    DVIDS Email Import
    Cobra Gold 2017
    USS-GB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT