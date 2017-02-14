Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief

170214-N-JH293-038 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) Military personnel from the United States, Kingdom of Thailand, Republic of Korea, and Australia hold hands to signal the start of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

