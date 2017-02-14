Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief

170214-N-JH293-010 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) Republic of Korea Navy personnel observe a pre-underway brief for Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 02:17
|Photo ID:
|3172554
|VIRIN:
|170214-N-JH293-010
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|947.06 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
