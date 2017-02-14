170214-N-JH293-010 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) Republic of Korea Navy personnel observe a pre-underway brief for Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

Date Taken: 02.14.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.