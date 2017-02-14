(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017

    Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170214-N-GR361-120 RAYONG, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kristopher Barber interacts with students during a cultural exchange at Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Similar to last year, Cobra Gold 2017 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    This work, Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    #CobraGold
    DVIDS Email Import
    Cobra Gold 2017
    USS-GB

