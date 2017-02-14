170214-N-JH293-021 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) Capt. Nathan Moyer, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), speaks during a pre-underway brief for Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 02:17 Photo ID: 3172551 VIRIN: 170214-N-JH293-021 Resolution: 6961x4641 Size: 978.15 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner nations kick off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 with pre-underway brief [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.