Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Christopher Ruff of the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Santiago of the 350th Civil Affairs Command (right) cut a cake during an awards ceremony as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Camp Bullis, Texas, on Feb. 12, 2017. BWC is an annual event that tests Soldiers' skill sets through multiple challenges, ultimately culminating in an appearance board. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher A. Hernandez, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)

