Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Jonathon Shepard, a Soldier from the 451st Civil Affairs Battalion out of Houston, Texas, determines his magnetic azimuth with a M-1950 3H Lensatic Compass as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Camp Bullis, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2017. BWC is an annual event that tests Soldiers' skill sets through multiple challenges, ultimately culminating in an appearance board. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher A. Hernandez, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)

