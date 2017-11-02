(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Hernandez 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jonathon Shepard, a Soldier from the 451st Civil Affairs Battalion out of Houston, Texas, determines his magnetic azimuth with a M-1950 3H Lensatic Compass as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Camp Bullis, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2017. BWC is an annual event that tests Soldiers' skill sets through multiple challenges, ultimately culminating in an appearance board. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher A. Hernandez, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 23:16
    Photo ID: 3172039
    VIRIN: 160911-A-JG268-004
    Resolution: 342x480
    Size: 252.66 KB
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Camp Bullis
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Civil Affairs
    490th Civil Affairs Battalion
    451st Civil Affairs Battalion
    413th Civil Affairs Battalion
    350th Civil Affairs Command
    345th Public Affairs Detachment
    321st Civil Affairs Brigade
    410th Civil Affairs Brigade

