Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Christopher Ruff, an information technology specialist from the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade out of Fort Sam Houston, Texas, composes an essay as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Camp Bullis, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2017. BWC is an annual event that tests Soldiers' skill sets through multiple challenges, ultimately culminating in an appearance board. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher A. Hernandez, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)

