    Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Hernandez 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Megan Gaither (left) and Staff Sgt. Mario Melendez (right), both Soldiers from the 490th Civil Affairs Battalion out of Grand Prairie, Texas, run in a ruck march as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Camp Bullis, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2017. BWC is an annual event that tests Soldiers' skill sets through multiple challenges, ultimately culminating in an appearance board. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christopher A. Hernandez, 345th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 23:16
    Photo ID: 3172031
    VIRIN: 170211-A-JG268-001
    Resolution: 480x312
    Size: 153.08 KB
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers test their mettle in the Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

