    1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit [Image 2 of 5]

    1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    New Jersey Air National Guardsmen from the 177th Fighter Wing show Commander's Coins presented to them by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. R. Scott Williams, Commander, CONUS NORAD Region, First Air Force, on Feb. 16, 2017 at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. From right, Tech Sgt. Gabriel Armstrong, Master Sgt. Kevin Allmann, Master Sgt. Bryan O'Neill, Master Sgt. Andrew Eberwine and 177th Command Chief Master Sgt. James McCloskey pose for a group photo. Armstrong was named 2016 CONR 1st AF Command Post Controller of the Year and Allmann was named 2016 CONR 1st AF Security Forces NCO of the Year while O'Neill and Eberwine were lauded for outstanding performance and accomplishments at the Warren Grove Bombing Range and the 177th Fighter Wing Medical Group, respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

