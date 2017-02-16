(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit [Image 4 of 5]

    1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. R. Scott Williams, Commander, CONUS NORAD Region, First Air Force, speaks to unit members after presenting Commander's coins to them at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. on Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 20:16
    Photo ID: 3171859
    VIRIN: 170216-Z-YH452-022
    Resolution: 5511x3679
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Forces Northern
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177FW
    New Jersey National Guard
    Jersey Devils
    AFNORTH
    First Air Force
    CONUS NORAD REGION

