U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. R. Scott Williams, Commander, CONUS NORAD Region, First Air Force, speaks to unit members after presenting Commander's coins to them at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. on Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 20:16
|Photo ID:
|3171859
|VIRIN:
|170216-Z-YH452-022
|Resolution:
|5511x3679
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT