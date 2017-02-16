U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. R. Scott Williams, Commander, CONUS NORAD Region, First Air Force, shakes hands and presents the Commander's Coin to Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Armstrong, New Jersey Air National Guard command post controller from the 177th Fighter Wing, on Feb. 16, 2017 at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. Armstrong, in addition to being recognized for outstanding performance and accomplishments, was also recently named the 2016 CONR 1st AF Command Post Controller of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 20:16 Photo ID: 3171858 VIRIN: 170216-Z-YH452-007 Resolution: 4953x3307 Size: 2.94 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.