1AF/CC visits New Jersey Air National Guard unit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. R. Scott Williams, Commander, CONUS NORAD Region, First Air Force, speaks to unit members after presenting Commander's Coins to them at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. on Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley/Released)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017
Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US