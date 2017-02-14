U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gregory Dorner, 8th Medical Operations Squadron Physical Therapy flight chief, monitors Senior Airman Jacob Schackman, 8th Maintenance Squadron Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory technician, while he holds a plank during a physical therapy appointment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2017. Dorner instructs Schackman through rehabilitative exercises to ensure proper recovery from injuries sustained while off duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)
|02.14.2017
|02.16.2017 19:48
|3171675
|170214-F-NV711-202
|3936x2624
|1.8 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy
