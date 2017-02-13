(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy [Image 3 of 4]

    Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pedro De Los Santos, 8th Medical Operations Squadron Physical Therapy noncommissioned officer in charge, assists Senior Airman Tyler Macmillan, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron Material Handling Equipment maintenance journeyman, with elbow mobilization and nerve glide exercises during a physical therapy appointment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2017. De Los Santos ensures proper movement and function through rehabilitation of Macmillan’s arm, which was injured while lifting weights at the gym. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:48
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Fit to Fight
    Fitness
    Physical Therapy
    Republic of Korea

