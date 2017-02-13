Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gregory Dorner, 8th Medical Operations Squadron Physical Therapy flight chief, talks with Senior Airman Tyler Macmillan, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron Material Handling Equipment maintenance journeyman, about his treatment progress while performing wrist exercises during a physical therapy appointment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2017. The physical therapy section is responsible for ensuring proper healing and rehabilitation of Airmen who have injuries or are recovering from surgeries. Once approved through their primary care manager, Airmen can make an appointment to visit the physical therapy section to ensure they are in the best shape to perform their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

