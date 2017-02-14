U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Schackman, 8th Maintenance Squadron Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory technician, is assisted by Master Sgt. Gregory Dorner, 8th Medical Operations Squadron Physical Therapy flight chief, with stretching during his physical therapy appointment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2017. Schackman, who is recovering from an off-duty injury, practices assisted stretching as part of his rehabilitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 19:48
|Photo ID:
|3171673
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-NV711-184
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
