U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Schackman, 8th Maintenance Squadron Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory technician, is assisted by Master Sgt. Gregory Dorner, 8th Medical Operations Squadron Physical Therapy flight chief, with stretching during his physical therapy appointment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2017. Schackman, who is recovering from an off-duty injury, practices assisted stretching as part of his rehabilitation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:48 Photo ID: 3171673 VIRIN: 170214-F-NV711-184 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.83 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack regains strength with physical therapy [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.