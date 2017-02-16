Trucks and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrive at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Travis AFB is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies in case of the Oroville auxiliary spillway failure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 18:23 Photo ID: 3171605 VIRIN: 170216-F-LI975-0126 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.47 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Oroville Dam [Image 1 of 18], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.