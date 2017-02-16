Trucks and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrive at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Travis AFB is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies in case of the Oroville auxiliary spillway failure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 18:23
|Photo ID:
|3171615
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-LI975-0255
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FEMA Oroville Dam [Image 1 of 18], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT