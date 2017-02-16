FEMA Oroville Dam

U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander talks with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Travis AFB is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies in case of the Oroville auxiliary spillway failure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 18:23
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
