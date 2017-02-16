U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander talks with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Travis AFB is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies in case of the Oroville auxiliary spillway failure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 18:23 Photo ID: 3171610 VIRIN: 170216-F-LI975-0166 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.4 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEMA Oroville Dam [Image 1 of 18], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.