    FEMA Oroville Dam [Image 8 of 18]

    FEMA Oroville Dam

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Trucks and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrive at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. Travis AFB is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies in case of the Oroville auxiliary spillway failure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 18:23
    Photo ID: 3171608
    VIRIN: 170216-F-LI975-0148
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Oroville Dam [Image 1 of 18], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    FEMA
    travis
    air force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    usaf
    60 AMW
    60 AMW/PA
    Oroville Damn
    Auxiliary Spillway. Staging Area

