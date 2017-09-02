Deployed US Marines, Air Force sustain joint relationship while boosting EOD tactics

A member of the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron completes an improvised explosive device training scenario with a military working dog team at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2017. During this exercise members of the 380th Explosive Ordnance Disposal collaborated with military working dog units from the 380 ESFS and Commander, Task Group 56.7. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

