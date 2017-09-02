(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed US Marines, Air Force sustain joint relationship while boosting EOD tactics [Image 2 of 6]

    Deployed US Marines, Air Force sustain joint relationship while boosting EOD tactics

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron complete an improvised explosive device training scenario with a military working dog team at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2017. During this exercise members of the 380th Explosive Ordnance Disposal collaborated with military working dog units from the 380 ESFS and Commander, Task Group 56.7. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:59
    Photo ID: 3170114
    VIRIN: 170209-Z-CO490-170
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed US Marines, Air Force sustain joint relationship while boosting EOD tactics [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployed US Marines, Air Force sustain joint relationship while boosting EOD tactics

