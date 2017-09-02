Deployed US Marines, Air Force sustain joint relationship while boosting EOD tactics

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakoda, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron dog handler, completes a detection training exercise at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 9, 2017. The 380 ESFS regularly trains with various Coalition and joint service units. During this exercise members of the 380th Explosive Ordnance Disposal collaborated with military working dog units from the 380 ESFS and CTG 56.7. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

