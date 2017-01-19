(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 2 of 7]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 19, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Caleb Kuhlman, a supply chain administration and operations specialist with Combat Logistic Detachment 111, Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fills an ammunition magazine for an M16A4 Service Rifle before a live-fire range or “deck shoot” aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Jan. 19. Maintaining basic rifle skills is necessity for all Marines regardless of their Military Occupation Specialty (MOS). Combat Logistics Battalion 11 is the logistics combat element of the MEU and a force multiplier for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force; not only by providing a range of logistical support to units in training and combat environments, but also in their ability to employ their weapons systems on their person or vehicles. (U.S. Marine Photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:41
    Photo ID: 3170077
    VIRIN: 170119-M-JH782-005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 751.68 KB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Range
    USS Makin Island
    USMC
    11th MEU
    Marines
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    Deck Shoot

