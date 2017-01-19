Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 19, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Caleb Kuhlman, a supply chain administration and operations specialist with Combat Logistic Detachment 111, Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fills an ammunition magazine for an M16A4 Service Rifle before a live-fire range or “deck shoot” aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Jan. 19. Maintaining basic rifle skills is necessity for all Marines regardless of their Military Occupation Specialty (MOS). Combat Logistics Battalion 11 is the logistics combat element of the MEU and a force multiplier for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force; not only by providing a range of logistical support to units in training and combat environments, but also in their ability to employ their weapons systems on their person or vehicles. (U.S. Marine Photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

