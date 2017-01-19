(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 4 of 7]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 19, 2017) U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Detachment 111, Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shoot from the kneeling position while conducting a live-fire range aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 19. During the range, the Marines executed different shooting drills, like controlled pairs and hammer drills on multiple targets. The range was designed to sustain Marines’ marksmanship skills with their primary weapons while on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:41
    Photo ID: 3170059
    VIRIN: 170119-M-JH782-117
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 969.05 KB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

