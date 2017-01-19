Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 19, 2017) U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Detachment 111, Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shoot from the kneeling position while conducting a live-fire range aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 19. During the range, the Marines executed different shooting drills, like controlled pairs and hammer drills on multiple targets. The range was designed to sustain Marines’ marksmanship skills with their primary weapons while on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

