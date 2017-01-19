USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 19, 2017) U.S Marines with Combat Logistics Detachment 111, Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, straiten tilted targets during a live-fire range or “deck shoot” aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 19. The range allowed the Marines to practice their marksmanship skills while deployed aboard the USS Makin Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:41 Photo ID: 3170036 VIRIN: 170119-M-JH782-040 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 373.73 KB Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.