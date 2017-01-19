USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Jan. 19, 2017) A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Detachment 111, Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, checks the ejection port of his M16A4 Service Rifle during a live-fire range or “deck shoot” aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 19. If an M16A4 runs out of ammunition, the bolt will remain locked to the rear and after each shooting drill Marines are taught to visually inspect their ejection port to ensure their weapon still has ammunition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017
Date Posted: 02.16.2017
Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 11 Deck Shoot aboard the USS Makin Island, by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.